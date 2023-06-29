BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 121,115 shares.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 208,904 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

