BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 121,115 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
