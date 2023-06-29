BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.30 Per Share

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.2985 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
Shares of BHKLY opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $79.12.
About BOC Hong Kong
