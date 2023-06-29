BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.30 Per Share

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.2985 per share on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12.

Shares of BHKLY opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $79.12.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

