Bonness Enterprises Inc. Takes $330,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ GEHCV traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 1,794,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

