Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 289,782 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,782 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.00% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $71,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 462,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,885. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.