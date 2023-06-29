Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.11% of Chubb worth $91,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.9 %

CB traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $188.43. The company had a trading volume of 737,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,706. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.