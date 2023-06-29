Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $76,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

HP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 346,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

