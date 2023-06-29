Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 70,763 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,763 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $129,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.22. 559,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

