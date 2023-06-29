Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $64,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.58. 883,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,736. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.