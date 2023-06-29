Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $182,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Accenture by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,652,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.22. The company had a trading volume of 741,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,295. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

