Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.42% of Premier worth $54,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.40. 79,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,928. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

