Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $60.83 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $60,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,224. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $126,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,208.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,201 shares of company stock worth $5,501,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

