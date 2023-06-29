Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $97.70 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $97,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.61. The stock had a trading volume of 177,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,072. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

