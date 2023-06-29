Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.47% of STAG Industrial worth $89,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,654,000 after acquiring an additional 305,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. 364,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

