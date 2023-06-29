Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.83% of Medpace worth $105,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 2.9 %

Medpace stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,878. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.24. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.