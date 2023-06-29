Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 16,567 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $125,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.54. 164,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,409. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

