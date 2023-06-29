Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 582 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,048 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in HP were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 611,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,020. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.