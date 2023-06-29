Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.39. 181,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,683. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

