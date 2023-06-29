Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded up $17.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,119.43. 102,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,129. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,034.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,732.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

