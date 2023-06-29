Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123,482. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.