Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 41,703.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 193,922 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,677,000 after buying an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $474.46. The stock had a trading volume of 115,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.99 and its 200 day moving average is $440.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $475.00.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

