Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18,869.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 416,077 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.8% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 841,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

