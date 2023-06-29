Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 332,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

