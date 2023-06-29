Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 21,855 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,015,384 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 4,561,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,886,589. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

