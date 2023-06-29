Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 2,900 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 34,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

