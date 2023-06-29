Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 3,485 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,215,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,199 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,639,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after buying an additional 83,537 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,352,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after buying an additional 96,215 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 759.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 477,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 422,183 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 100,794 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. 3,897,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $30.10.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

