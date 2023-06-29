Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 493 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 5,788,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,715. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

