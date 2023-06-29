BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading Up 3.4%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 94,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 283,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.16.

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

