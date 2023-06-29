BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.64. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 105,454 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 286,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

