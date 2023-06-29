Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $68.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.34. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.