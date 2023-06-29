Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

