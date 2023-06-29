Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $93.75

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LGI Homes by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $131.74 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

