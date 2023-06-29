Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of Old Republic International worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORI opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

