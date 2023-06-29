Brookstone Capital Management Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 259.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,413 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $176.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

