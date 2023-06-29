Brookstone Capital Management Has $24.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,273 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

