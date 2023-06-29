Brookstone Capital Management Has $39.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

