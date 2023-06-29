Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.60% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $21,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

SSO opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $58.33.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

