Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 143,007 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 4.72% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 355,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

