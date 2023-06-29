Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 27,225 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $51,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.