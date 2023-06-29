Brookstone Capital Management Sells 84,716 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,716 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 7.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

