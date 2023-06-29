Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Financial Analysis

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 Wix.com 0 4 10 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bumble and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 57.55%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $106.57, indicating a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Wix.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -10.51% 1.50% 1.00% Wix.com -14.64% N/A -6.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Wix.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.53 -$79.75 million ($0.75) -22.17 Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.20 -$424.86 million ($3.58) -21.83

Bumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bumble beats Wix.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. and changed its name to Wix.com Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

