Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in June

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.24) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,841.67.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BZLFY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 47,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,322. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.