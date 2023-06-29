Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Down 3.4%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 126,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 69,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.41.

About Burcon NutraScience

(Free Report)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.