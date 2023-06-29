C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $15,082,001.60 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,995,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,214,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

