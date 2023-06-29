Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CLSA opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

