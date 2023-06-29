Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 12,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 33,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Callinex Mines Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

