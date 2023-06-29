Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of F opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.