Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.