Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $69.14.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

