Calton & Associates Inc. Has $403,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.0% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

