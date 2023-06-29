Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

